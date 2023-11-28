CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is set to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
CleanSpark Price Performance
CleanSpark stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 7,558,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Institutional Trading of CleanSpark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.