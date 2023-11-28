Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $27.34 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

