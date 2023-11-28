ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.