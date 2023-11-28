Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.87

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $24.68. Clearway Energy shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 543,615 shares changing hands.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 339.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after buying an additional 99,275 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

