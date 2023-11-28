Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 4.6 %

JVA stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

