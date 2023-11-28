Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 4.6 %
JVA stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.