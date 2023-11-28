Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,852 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

