Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

