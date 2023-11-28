Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 111,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

