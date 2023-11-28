Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
