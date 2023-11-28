Comparing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.37 $773.24 million $7.77 4.77 Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.67 $96.67 million $0.86 13.19

Northern Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97% Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Crescent Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Crescent Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

