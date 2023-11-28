Contrasting 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A 374Water -406.05% -44.86% -42.17%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.37 $3.48 million N/A N/A 374Water $3.02 million 58.43 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -33.25

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Erayak Power Solution Group beats 374Water on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.