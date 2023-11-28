Contrasting NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -38.75% -13.22% -9.93% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grab and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 8.11 -$1.68 billion ($0.21) -14.76 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.36 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.07

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grab and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 1 6 0 2.86 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 51.74%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

