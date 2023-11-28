Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $973.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,597. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $881.49 and a 200-day moving average of $865.31.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

