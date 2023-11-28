Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in American Express by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.32. 576,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

