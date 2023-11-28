Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1,931.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 838,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,766. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

