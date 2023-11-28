Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. 1,555,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.