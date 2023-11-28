Cosmos Price Reaches $9.13 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $182.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00024296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004552 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,936,169 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

