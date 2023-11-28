Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 4.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTM traded down $8.79 on Tuesday, hitting $1,542.50. 4,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,493.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,482.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,278.59 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

