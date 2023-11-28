Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Star Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Articles

