Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 83.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,654. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.28.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

In other news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,520,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,628. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Great Elm Capital Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

