Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.