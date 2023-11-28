Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,031. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

