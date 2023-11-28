Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 38,577 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chase by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF remained flat at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Chase

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.