Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 40,194 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. SecureWorks accounts for about 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

