Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 4,602 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 1,345,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,443. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

