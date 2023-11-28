Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 252.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 326.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 278,071 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 649,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

