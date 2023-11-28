Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,962.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,962 ($50.04) and last traded at GBX 3,954 ($49.94), with a volume of 106452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,900 ($49.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($58.36) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cranswick

Cranswick Stock Performance

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,394.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 3,798.08%.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.59), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,282.05). 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.