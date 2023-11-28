Credit Suisse AG Acquires 228,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Pfizer worth $351,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,125,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,399,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

