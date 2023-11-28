Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $255,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

MMC traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.14. The stock had a trading volume of 392,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,609. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.