Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,902 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Equinix worth $237,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $798.78. 106,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.92 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $743.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

