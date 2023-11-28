Credit Suisse AG Has $284.94 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $284,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $678.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.