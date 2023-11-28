Credit Suisse AG Has $426.66 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 167,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of NIKE worth $426,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 2,992,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

