Credit Suisse AG Has $850.10 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260,428 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $850,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,984. The company has a market capitalization of $863.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

