Critical Comparison: Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) vs. THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) and THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trigano and THOR Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A THOR Industries $11.12 billion 0.48 $374.27 million $6.95 14.54

THOR Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A THOR Industries 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trigano and THOR Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

THOR Industries has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given THOR Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THOR Industries is more favorable than Trigano.

Profitability

This table compares Trigano and THOR Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trigano N/A N/A N/A THOR Industries 3.37% 9.77% 5.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of THOR Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of THOR Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

THOR Industries beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

