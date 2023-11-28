Critical Survey: First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) versus iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $8.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.9%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -405.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -13.13

This table compares First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund 0 19 5 0 2.52 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 3 0 0 2.48

Given iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is more favorable than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund.

Summary

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.