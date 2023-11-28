CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $227.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $213.78 and last traded at $213.73, with a volume of 1834486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.
CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
