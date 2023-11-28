Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
