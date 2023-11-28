Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 104,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Daktronics

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.