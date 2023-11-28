DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
