Decred (DCR) Price Tops $13.84 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Decred has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.84 or 0.00037167 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $216.92 million and $2.47 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00136776 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000164 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,625.68 or 1.60079521 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,669,376 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

