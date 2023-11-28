DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,273 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 668,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 183,250 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 617.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 633,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 385,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

