DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 133,299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DexCom worth $103,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

