Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diageo were worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. 58,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average is $163.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.62) to GBX 4,440 ($56.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

