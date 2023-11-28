Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 175,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,778. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
