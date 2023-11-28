Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $22.97

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 8,517,692 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.