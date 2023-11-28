DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.6%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.32. 26,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 331,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

