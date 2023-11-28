Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRETF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

