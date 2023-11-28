Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

