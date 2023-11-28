Electroneum (ETN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and $702,201.45 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005407 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,874,498 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

