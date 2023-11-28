Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.96.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ENB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %
Enbridge stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Get ready for Christmas shopping-sprees with these 2 winners
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.