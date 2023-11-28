Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.