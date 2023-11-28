Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,822 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enbridge worth $99,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 2,275,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

